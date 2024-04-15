BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVO. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.60.

NYSE:NVO opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

