Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $1.80

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of AVAH opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,526,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.