Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $250.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.77.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 144.88%. Equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Blink Charging by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 148,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 156,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 934,112 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.