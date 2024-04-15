Brokerages Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) PT at $4.44

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOTE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 30,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $41,882.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,213.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 120,543 shares of company stock worth $176,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

