Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $87.00

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LSCC stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
