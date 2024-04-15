Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $39.00

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $612.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

