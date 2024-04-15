Brokerages Set Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target at $8.50

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHCO stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

