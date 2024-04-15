Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Target Price at $69.75

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.