Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00. BNP Paribas' price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.91% from the company's current price.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

NYSE BC opened at $87.15 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company's revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

