BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Hafnia Price Performance
Shares of HAFN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Hafnia has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.19.
