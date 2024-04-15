BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Hafnia has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

