Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

CLMT opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

