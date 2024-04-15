Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Up 31.9% in March

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cango by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANG stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Cango has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter. Cango had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

