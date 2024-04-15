Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $215,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $64.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

