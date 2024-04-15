Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $417,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

