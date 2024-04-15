Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

