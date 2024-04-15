Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 85 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $52,068,877 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.