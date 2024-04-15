Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $513.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

