CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.