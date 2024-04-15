CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $55.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its position in CarMax by 10.7% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 32.0% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

