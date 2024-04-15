Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 91.0% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,088,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 65.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $56.30 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

