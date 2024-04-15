Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.79.

Ciena Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

