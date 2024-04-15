Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $668.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $638.38 and its 200-day moving average is $582.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

