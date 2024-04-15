Citigroup Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $180.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $196.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.81.

TSLA stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.30. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

