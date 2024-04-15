CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

