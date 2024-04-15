CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CME Group Stock Performance
Shares of CME opened at $209.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
