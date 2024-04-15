CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $209.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.