Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Critical Review

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 6 7 0 2.54 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $48.23, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.73, suggesting that its stock price is 5,073% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Murphy Oil and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.45 billion 2.08 $661.56 million $4.22 11.15 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 19.12% 13.02% 7.06% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

