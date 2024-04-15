Comparing Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) and Its Peers

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 219 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Orchestra BioMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million -$49.12 million -3.26 Orchestra BioMed Competitors $1.10 billion $4.84 million -9.29

Orchestra BioMed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed’s peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orchestra BioMed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed Competitors 1576 4242 8220 210 2.50

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.65%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.00%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -1,779.71% -58.32% -41.47% Orchestra BioMed Competitors -773.47% -147.12% -28.96%

Summary

Orchestra BioMed peers beat Orchestra BioMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

