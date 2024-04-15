Comparing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 239.48%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $54.52 million 1.24 -$1.07 million ($0.20) -63.45 Applied Digital $55.39 million 5.97 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -3.43

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -1.96% -12.38% -5.32% Applied Digital -61.84% -75.57% -24.41%

Volatility & Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.12, meaning that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Digital beats SilverSun Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

