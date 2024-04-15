Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $339.43 million 0.39 -$45.79 million ($3.15) -2.92 MicroAlgo $73.61 million 0.17 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and MicroAlgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MicroAlgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Computer Programs and Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Computer Programs and Systems and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems -13.49% 10.33% 5.23% MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats MicroAlgo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides post-acute care software systems; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement, and encoder solutions. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

