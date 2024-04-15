Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 5.4 %
NYSE LODE opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.00.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.