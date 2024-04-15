Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE LODE opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Comstock by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.