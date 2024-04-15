Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 5,149 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 398,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 356,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 217,492 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

