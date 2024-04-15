Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.11.

NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

