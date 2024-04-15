Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $312.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.11.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

