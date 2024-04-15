Contrasting bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) and Its Competitors

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -249.68% -18.55% -11.34%

Volatility & Risk

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.02, suggesting that their average share price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.62 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.55 billion $102.31 million -1.98

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 812 1297 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 6.86%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies competitors beat bioAffinity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.