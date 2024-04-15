Contrasting Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 7.26% 12.69% 5.54% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.48 billion 1.52 $107.59 million $0.64 22.42 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Laureate Education and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laureate Education presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

