Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $21.25 on Monday. Coupang has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after buying an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 1,509.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

