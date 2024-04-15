CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

CRH Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

NYSE:CRH opened at $82.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. CRH has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $941,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in CRH by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,833,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,498,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

