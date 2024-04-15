CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $344.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.27 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

