Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.85.

DRI opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.51. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,723 shares of company stock worth $2,578,122. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

