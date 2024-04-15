DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 8,405 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AX. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

AX opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

