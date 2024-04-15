DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in News were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News Co. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

