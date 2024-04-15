DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.49 Million Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWTX. Guggenheim began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

