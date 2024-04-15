DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,823 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,283. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.8 %

LBTYK opened at $17.31 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

