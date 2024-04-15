DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tenable were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Tenable Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.51 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,383 shares of company stock worth $16,650,143. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.