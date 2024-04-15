DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,119 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

