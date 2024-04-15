DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 970 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $24,809,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $162.91 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

