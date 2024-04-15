DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after buying an additional 239,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 450.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $304.80 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $243.64 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

