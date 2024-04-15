DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $272,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,693,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $33.56 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $33.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

