DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 3,024 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,005 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.