DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,673,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.